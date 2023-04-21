6 deep browser fingerprinting parameters for anti-detect

Enhance the efficiency of anti-detect with 6 deep browser fingerprinting parameters
6 Deep Browser Fingerprint Parameters That Will Enhance the Effectiveness of Anti-Detection Tools
The effectiveness of anti-detection tools depends not only on the quality of proxies. For high-quality multi-accounting, the browser must provide as many fingerprint parameters as possible, including rarely used ones. These parameters include:
- Canvas Fingerprint - a digital fingerprint obtained by forcibly rendering a graphic primitive using the HTML5 Canvas element. It does not provide high device identification accuracy, so it is used as a secondary feature.
- WebGL - a cross-platform API for rendering 3D graphics in browsers. It can be used in any programming language that supports HTML. It is used in conjunction with Canvas for graphics rendering.
- AudioContext - a fingerprint generated based on the technical characteristics of the device's digital equipment. It represents a hash value.
- WebRTC - a technology that combines standards for exchanging video and audio data between browsers and devices. When using it, a tracking system can intercept the user's real IP address.
- ClientRects - a JavaScript function that returns an array with the coordinates of the position of inline elements in the viewport. This fingerprint provides high device identification accuracy due to the uniqueness of the element's position on the page.
- TLS Fingerprint - based on the TLS cryptographic protocol used to encrypt packets of information transmitted over the Internet. User identification is based on the client's TLS handshake data, which remains unchanged even during repeated sessions.
- Font Set - the font families installed on a specific device. It is a secondary parameter and does not provide high recognition accuracy.
Choose the Right Anti-Detection Tool
A highly effective anti-detection browser should support the above-mentioned fingerprint parameters. However, to simplify the configuration of digital fingerprints, it is sufficient to emulate their values. In Undetectable profiles, these components are present. Therefore, you are dealing with the right anti-detection tool!
Undetectable Team Anti-detection Experts
