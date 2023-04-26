How to create trust email accounts for facebook

The trustworthiness of an email is determined by Facebook's monitoring robots. When an arbitrator creates a new account, algorithms start observing and analyzing their behavior. The more actions resemble those of a regular user, the higher the level of trust.

Therefore, a trustworthy email is an email address that closely resembles the address of a typical Facebook user. The advantage of such an email is that the account is less likely to be blocked and has a longer lifespan compared to using a questionable email service.

How to Extend the Life of Your Facebook Account with a Trustworthy Email

Facebook algorithms analyze several parameters for each new user, including IP address, location, device, operating system, browser, websites visited, and User Agent.

Undetectable Browser ensures reliable traffic arbitration on Facebook without bans, helps display the necessary parameters to Facebook, and protects the account from strict moderators. Along with a trustworthy email, your account will live longer and generate more profit. Moderator robots examine the email used by a person, including where the email has been used, which websites it has been authorized on, and how long the person has been using it.

It is important that the email used has not been associated with other Facebook accounts before. If any of those accounts violated the rules, the email is no longer considered trustworthy by default.

For Facebook, it is optimal to use a Gmail address.

Here are some tips to increase the trustworthiness of your email:

Link your phone number to the email, which should be the same as the one registered on your Facebook account.

Warm up the mailbox before linking it to Facebook: send emails from it, register on portals and online stores.

Do not use an email that has been previously associated with Facebook.

Register using a phone: clear the cache beforehand, install a new SIM card. An alternative option is to register in the Google Chrome browser.

Here are a couple of tips to extend the life of your account and reduce the risk of being banned:

When registering a new or self-created Facebook account, it is advisable to provide an email address first and then a phone number. This is to avoid exposing the SIM card.

Allow the account to settle before gradually engaging in farming activities.

How to Create a Trustworthy Email for Facebook

There are several ways to create a trustworthy email:

Using Google Workspace : It is necessary to make the email names unique by adding dots between letters in the names. For example: moya.pochta@gmail.com, m.oyapochta@gmail.com, moyapo.chta@gmail.com, and so on. All emails from these addresses will be delivered to the original desired address, moyapochta@gmail.com. This way, it is possible to create several thousand unique emails.

: It is necessary to make the email names unique by adding dots between letters in the names. For example: moya.pochta@gmail.com, m.oyapochta@gmail.com, moyapo.chta@gmail.com, and so on. All emails from these addresses will be delivered to the original desired address, moyapochta@gmail.com. This way, it is possible to create several thousand unique emails. Using Smailpro : This software allows for the automatic creation of trustworthy emails.

: This software allows for the automatic creation of trustworthy emails. Purchasing from a store: It is advisable to check the availability of IMAP, POP3, SMTP protocols and ensure that they are registered with IPs that are not blacklisted by Facebook.

Do not forget about the phone numbers and proxies used by Undetectable Browser when creating a Facebook account. They should match the account's location. For example, if registering a French account, use proxies from France and register with a virtual number from a hypothetical French resident.

Trustworthy Email: Applications

Trustworthy emails are necessary for arbitrators who work with other Meta services, such as Instagram, as well as for TikTok.

If an arbitrator uses alternative sources, such as foreign platforms from different locations, certain email addresses and domains may be unavailable. In this case, registering an email on a local service will be considered trustworthy.

For example, an arbitrator works with dating offers and needs to register on foreign dating sites. Gmail is not always suitable as algorithms can track that a person is using other Google services from their device. Trustworthy emails for these sites include Yahoo, Tutanota.de, Outlook.live, and Mail.protonmail.

Conclusion

Trustworthy emails are necessary for registration on Facebook and other platforms with rules that restrict registrations from certain locations. You can create a trustworthy email address using the methods mentioned above or purchase one from a store. When making a purchase, consider the budget for virtual numbers and proxies.