Undetectable 2.24: Chromium Update, API Enhancements, and Security Improvements

We are excited to announce the release of the Undetectable anti-detect browser version 2.24. This update includes fixes and improvements aimed at enhancing usability, security, and performance. In this article, we’ll detail all the changes and new features.

What's Been Improved?

Chromium Core Updated to Version 128

The updated Chromium core version 128 brings numerous advantages, including:

- Enhanced Performance: The new core provides faster page loading and better performance with heavy web applications.

- Increased Security: The latest Chromium version includes vulnerability patches, making browser usage even more secure.

- Compatibility with Modern Web Standards: The new core ensures compatibility with all modern web standards, which is crucial for smooth functioning across all sites.

Extended API Features

We have also added new features to the API, making automation even more efficient.

In the API endpoints /list and /getinfo, group information has now been added to which the profile belongs. This improvement allows for more efficient profile management within teams and during automation, providing the ability to group profiles based on various criteria.

Improved Error Reporting

Another important change is the improvement of the error reporting system. Now, error messages have become clearer and more informative, allowing for quicker identification and resolution of potential issues. This is especially beneficial for those who use our browser in complex configurations with custom settings.

Improved storage.estimate Spoofing

We have enhanced the spoofing of the storage.estimate function in new profiles. This helps avoid tracking by sites that use this function to check available local storage. Our browser is now even better at masking system parameters, reducing the likelihood of detection.

Design Improvements

We also made small but noticeable design changes in the interface of profile managers and other browser elements. These improvements make working with Undetectable more pleasant and intuitive. We aimed to create a user interface that is both highly convenient and aesthetically pleasing for all our users.

A bug that caused incorrect display of profile screen resolution in the profile manager has also been fixed.

Conclusion

Version 2.24 is another step forward in improving functionality, security, and usability. We are constantly working on improving our product, listening to your feedback, and striving to create tools that meet the highest standards in the anti-detect browser industry.