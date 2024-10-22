Undetectable 2.27.0: Proxy in One Click & Chromium core 130 Update

Undetectable 2.27.0: Proxy in One Click, Chromium Core 130
It’s time to update to version 2.27! This update brings several small yet essential improvements to the browser. We've also enhanced the interface for a smoother experience when working with partner proxies. Below, we'll dive into the key changes introduced in this new version.
What's New?
Chromium Core Updated to Version 130
One of the key aspects of any anti-detect browser is its performance and compatibility with various web resources. That’s why we’ve upgraded the Chromium core to version 130 as part of the 2.27.0 update.
Added a Button to Request Partner Proxies
We understand that working with proxy servers is a crucial part of using our anti-detect browser. To make this process even more convenient, we’ve added a new button to request partner proxies directly in the profile settings. Now, you can easily generate and manage partner proxies without the need to navigate through the proxy manager.
What Was Fixed?
Bug with iOS 18.1 Configurations Display
In previous versions, there was an issue where iOS 18.1 configurations were not showing up in the configuration list. Thanks to user feedback, we’ve identified and resolved this bug. Now, all configurations are correctly displayed in the list.
Why Is This Update Important?
Version 2.27.0 not only fixes existing bugs and adds new features, but it also improves the browser’s stability and performance. We’re committed to ensuring that Undetectable remains your most reliable tool for secure browsing. Update now and stay undetectable!