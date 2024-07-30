What's new in the Undetectable update V2.23

We are excited to introduce the 2.23 update for the Undetectable browser! Our team is continuously working to enhance the stability and performance of our browser, and this month is no exception.

Why Undetectable browser got better:

Enhanced Spoofs for Chrome Browser Emulation

We are continually refining our browser to make it look and function like the real Chrome. These enhancements will help you remain undetected and work more efficiently online.

New Cache Clearing API

You now have the ability to quickly and conveniently clear the cache in specific profiles using the API request: /profile/clearcache/< ProfileID >. This new feature allows you to effectively free up disk space from unnecessary cache, significantly improving performance.

Chromium Core Update to Version 127

The new Chromium core version provides higher performance and better “merging” with internet traffic. This will help you stay undetected and work more efficiently.

Search by Notes in The Profile Manager

The profile manager now includes a search function for notes. This new feature will help you find the necessary profiles faster, saving you time.

Limits in the Free Plan

Seven days after this update, limits on profile creation will be introduced in the free subscription version (for $0). This change will help us maintain high performance and ensure smooth operation for all users by reducing system load.

Bug Fixes

We have fixed an issue that some users encountered when updating the browser in profiles with the iPhone + Chrome configuration. You can now use these configurations without any problems and be assured of the stable operation of the browser.