News about Latest events : VK, Yandex, Google Advertising Updates

The arbitrator should always be aware of the latest news from the advertising market. And here's what happened in it over the past few months...

VK Advertising

At the beginning of 2023, the platform introduced several tools that expand the possibilities of promotion on the social network. Among them is a service for automatically generating promotional videos from uploaded static components (text and images). And also new retargeting settings - launching mobile app promotion campaigns among existing users.

In addition, VK Advertising has expanded the list of verticals that can be advertised in product feeds. Now there is an opportunity to promote ticket sales and hotel bookings services using product feeds.

Yandex Advertising

Yandex's advertising platform has launched promotion on its advertising platforms in VKontakte communities. Their ads are broadcasted in search results and Yandex Advertising Network.

Also, the network has a new mobile promo format - Top Ad. It is a banner that appears and stays fixed at the top of the web page 2 seconds after the start of viewing. In addition to static graphics, Top Ad can also accommodate media content. The new format is available for use on all Yandex Advertising resources, including Adfox.

Google Advertising

The platform has launched automatically created objects in beta version. They are generated by the network's algorithms from the advertiser's specified headlines and descriptions. The new functionality is only available for campaigns based on responsive search ads.

Currently, the functionality is undergoing open testing among the English-speaking audience of Google search services. According to preliminary data, the use of automatically created entities increases the conversion rate of search campaigns on average by 2%.

In addition, the advertising platform presented masthead banners with payment per hour of display. Previously, this format was only available with one payment model - per thousand impressions.

Masthead ads are used in native advertising campaigns on YouTube. Banners are displayed in the feed of the main page on all types of devices.

Overall?

Currently, the advertising market is increasingly leaning towards automation. Most platforms are gradually abandoning manual bidding strategies in the advertising auction. This has a positive effect on the cost of campaigns but negatively affects the effectiveness of smaller-scale promotions with smaller advertising budgets.