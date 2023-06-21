Choosing a proxy for a multi-account in Facebook and Google. TOP-6 tips.

Traffic arbitrage in social networks and search engines is becoming an increasingly popular type of business. And this type of business, today, is almost impossible without using multi-accounts. Simultaneous use of multiple accounts requires the use of an anti-detect browser together with proxy servers to bypass blocks and restrictions imposed by Facebook and Google.

A proxy server is a service that acts as an intermediary between the user and the internet. It allows hiding the real IP address and ensures security while working online. Proxies can be used to access blocked websites, speed up page loading, and protect against malware. There are mobile proxies, residential proxies, and server proxies. It makes sense to use proxies that meet the requirements for different tasks.

The effectiveness of proxies often depends on browser settings. That's why the anti-detect browser Undetectable can be a great support for managing multiple accounts, as it has very convenient and easy-to-use proxy settings. Paired with properly selected and configured proxies, Undetectable Browser can provide high conversion rates even for beginners in the field of arbitrage.

However, choosing a good proxy server can be challenging - many people face problems not knowing which server to trust. Therefore, in this article we will discuss how to choose the best proxies for Facebook and Google.

Choose a reliable proxy provider

The first step in choosing a proxy for Facebook and Google is selecting a reliable provider. There are many companies offering residential or mobile proxies, but not all are equal in quality. It is essential to choose providers with a good reputation and years of experience in this field.

Make sure the proxies are suitable for working with Facebook and Google

Not all proxy servers are suitable for multi-account activities on Facebook and Google, as these platforms have their own requirements for proxies. Therefore, it is necessary to choose services that meet their requirements. The best proxies for Facebook and Google should be from the HTTPS protocol and preferably support Socks5.

Check the speed and stability of the proxy

For many arbitrators, the main criterion for the best proxy for working with Fb and Google is often the speed and stability of the connection. Proxies that meet these key factors will help avoid problems with account blocking and money loss.

Make sure the proxies are not blocked

Alas, Facebook and Google often block proxy servers if violations of platform rules are detected through them. It is necessary to choose proxies that have not been blocked yet. It is best to trust proxy servers that have been verified by other users and received positive feedback.

Choose proxies with different GEO locations

Facebook and Google block accounts that are used from the same IP address. Therefore, to avoid blockages for a multi-account, it is necessary to choose proxies with different geodata. For example, you can use proxies from different countries. It is also important to make sure in advance that the selected service can provide a marketer with residential proxies (IP addresses belonging to real existing households) from the countries where advertising campaigns are planned to be launched.

Pay attention to the price

Price is also one of the key factors when choosing the best proxies for Facebook and Google. Of course, you should choose services that fit your budget and provide the necessary features. However, at the same time, it is not worth saving on quality, as this can ultimately lead to loss of funds and account blocking.

In conclusion, choosing the best proxies for Facebook and Google is an important step in traffic arbitrage. It is necessary to select reliable providers that offer residential or mobile proxies that meet the platform's requirements. It may be necessary to periodically change proxy servers, but by using a reliable anti-detect browser (for example, Undetectable.io) and following the necessary criteria, carefully checking and configuring the proxies in advance, traffic problems can be avoided.

Good luck with your campaigns!