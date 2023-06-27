Optimized Undetectable for macOS on M1/M2 Chips

Special version of Undetectable for devices with macOS on M1/M2 processors
Internal tests have shown that the existing version of Undetectable browser for macOS is well optimized for Intel processors on MacBook. Performance on M1/M2 processors was noticeably slower and less efficient.
Introducing a Special Version
Understanding the importance and demand of users for an optimized and high-performance version of Undetectable browser for macOS on M1/M2 processors, we are pleased to announce the release of a special version adapted for these chips.
Our team of developers has carefully studied the architecture of M1/M2 and conducted a series of internal tests to ensure that the new version of the browser will work on them with maximum performance and speed. The test results exceeded our expectations, and we are proud to present you with this updated version.
Important:
- If your MacBook is built on Intel, continue using the existing version. The M1/M2 version is not suitable for you.
- If you previously downloaded the special version for M processors, no additional update is required.
Download the Special Version
We are committed to continuing to develop and improve Undetectable browser so that our users can enjoy enhanced web surfing on any device and with any processor.
Download the special version of Undetectable browser for macOS on M1/M2 processors and experience a new level of performance and optimization!