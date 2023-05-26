Avoid Facebook Blocks: Guide to Stop Words and Strengthening Profiles

Stop words are word combinations that are by default included in Facebook's blacklist. The social network only partially warns about such words in its rules. For many phrases, it can only be understood through trial and error that using them is not recommended. Let's take a look at what these words are.

Stop words that may appear in offer advertisements

Facebook detects stop words in creatives, text, voiceovers, and recognizes them if they are written on an image. Due to the use of such phrases, FB may not approve an advertising campaign or initiate an account review.

The more trusted the profile, the easier it is to pass moderation. Undetectable Browser reliably protects against bans, helps increase account trust, and allows you to launch multiple profiles.

Stop words are relevant for any language. Facebook recognizes them in different forms, cases, declensions. For example, if "lose weight" is written as "get thinner," it is also a stop word.

Stop words in the finance, cryptocurrency, gambling, and betting verticals:

casino

risk-free

income

profit

earn

bitcoin

cryptocurrency

trading

binary options

tokens

investment

remote

work

part-time job

offering work

without registration

credit

collateral

passive

buy

become rich

cash

money

from home

free

win

entrance

content

Similar offers can be promoted as informational articles on financial literacy, for example: "Learn 5 habits that will help you manage your family budget correctly."

Stop words in the health vertical:

weight loss

removal

elimination

cure yourself

quickly

painless

diet

skinny

lose weight

overweight

depression

stress

fear

anorexia

bulimia

Facebook may also not approve ads if specific deadlines are mentioned, such as "lose weight in 5 days."

Stop words can be replaced with neutral and positive formulations, appealing to the client's feelings, sensations, and emotions, and how their quality of life will improve. For example, instead of "lose weight in 5 days," you can use the phrase "feel slim and toned this summer!"

Other prohibited words and phrases

What else is not allowed:

all words related to profanity and swearing

phrases about the treatment of incurable diseases

any comparisons, before and after, in images and texts

words typed in all capital letters (CAPS LOCK)

phrases related to political appeals

mention of US public figures, such as President Trump

words related to adult themes, such as "hot," "pleasure"

personal addresses and mentions of people's characteristics, such as "Alexander, do you want to buy a watch?", "A product for those who are 25", "Do you want to meet a black girl?"

words related to epidemics, coronavirus

words and phrases on controversial topics such as feminism, sexual orientation, body positivity, religion, psychiatry, conspiracy theories, politics, and discussions of discrimination

Facebook allows calls to subscribe or like only in personal posts. If the post is an advertisement, it is necessary to avoid such stop phrases as:

share this post

comment, leave a comment

like

subscribe

leave your email

tag a friend

click here

save this

FB will block ads that contain words and phrases that put pressure on users. For example:

hurry up

only today

ending soon

limited time

only N days left

doors closing soon

Conclusion

It is advisable to check creatives for stop words before uploading them to the advertising account. If they contain prohibited phrases, moderation will reject the ad and may block the account. Frequent rejections lead to bans and decreased trust. In its rules, FB does not list all the words from the blacklist, so if you can't get your ad approved, the reason may be the use of such a phrase. In this case, the creative needs to be replaced.