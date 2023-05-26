Avoid Facebook Blocks: Guide to Stop Words and Strengthening Profiles

Stop Words for Facebook
Stop words are word combinations that are by default included in Facebook's blacklist. The social network only partially warns about such words in its rules. For many phrases, it can only be understood through trial and error that using them is not recommended. Let's take a look at what these words are.
Stop words that may appear in offer advertisements
Facebook detects stop words in creatives, text, voiceovers, and recognizes them if they are written on an image. Due to the use of such phrases, FB may not approve an advertising campaign or initiate an account review.
Stop words are relevant for any language. Facebook recognizes them in different forms, cases, declensions. For example, if "lose weight" is written as "get thinner," it is also a stop word.
Stop words in the finance, cryptocurrency, gambling, and betting verticals:
- casino
- risk-free
- income
- profit
- earn
- bitcoin
- cryptocurrency
- trading
- binary options
- tokens
- investment
- remote
- work
- part-time job
- offering work
- without registration
- credit
- collateral
- passive
- buy
- become rich
- cash
- money
- from home
- free
- win
- entrance
- content
Similar offers can be promoted as informational articles on financial literacy, for example: "Learn 5 habits that will help you manage your family budget correctly."
Stop words in the health vertical:
- weight loss
- removal
- elimination
- cure yourself
- quickly
- painless
- diet
- skinny
- lose weight
- overweight
- depression
- stress
- fear
- anorexia
- bulimia
Facebook may also not approve ads if specific deadlines are mentioned, such as "lose weight in 5 days."
Stop words can be replaced with neutral and positive formulations, appealing to the client's feelings, sensations, and emotions, and how their quality of life will improve. For example, instead of "lose weight in 5 days," you can use the phrase "feel slim and toned this summer!"
Other prohibited words and phrases
What else is not allowed:
- all words related to profanity and swearing
- phrases about the treatment of incurable diseases
- any comparisons, before and after, in images and texts
- words typed in all capital letters (CAPS LOCK)
- phrases related to political appeals
- mention of US public figures, such as President Trump
- words related to adult themes, such as "hot," "pleasure"
- personal addresses and mentions of people's characteristics, such as "Alexander, do you want to buy a watch?", "A product for those who are 25", "Do you want to meet a black girl?"
- words related to epidemics, coronavirus
- words and phrases on controversial topics such as feminism, sexual orientation, body positivity, religion, psychiatry, conspiracy theories, politics, and discussions of discrimination
Facebook allows calls to subscribe or like only in personal posts. If the post is an advertisement, it is necessary to avoid such stop phrases as:
- share this post
- comment, leave a comment
- like
- subscribe
- leave your email
- tag a friend
- click here
- save this
FB will block ads that contain words and phrases that put pressure on users. For example:
- hurry up
- only today
- ending soon
- limited time
- only N days left
- doors closing soon
Conclusion
It is advisable to check creatives for stop words before uploading them to the advertising account. If they contain prohibited phrases, moderation will reject the ad and may block the account. Frequent rejections lead to bans and decreased trust. In its rules, FB does not list all the words from the blacklist, so if you can't get your ad approved, the reason may be the use of such a phrase. In this case, the creative needs to be replaced.