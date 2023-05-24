Prohibited Goods and Advertising Rules on Facebook in 2023

What Cannot Be Advertised on Facebook in 2023
Prohibited Goods and Topics in 2023
On Facebook, it is prohibited to advertise goods or services that are illegal in the country where the advertisement is shown.
It is also not allowed to advertise:
- Tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and accessories, such as cigarette paper.
- Dangerous substances, growth hormones, anabolic steroids, ephedrine.
- Weapons, including hunting weapons, explosives, self-defense tools.
- Pyrotechnics.
- Adult products, adult nutraceuticals, such as penis enlargement.
- Microloans, loans, and credits with a period of up to 90 days.
- Network marketing, Scandinavian auctions, financial schemes.
- Services that involve gaining benefits through dishonest means: selling diplomas and coursework, buying likes, spyware programs.
What Can Be Advertised, but with Restrictions
Facebook allows advertising with the setting to show only to adult users:
- Products for the treatment of tobacco and drug addiction.
- Hunting-related products not related to weapons - safes, holsters, clothing.
- Family planning products and services, contraception - without emphasis on sexual pleasure.
The following groups of goods will be allowed on Facebook only if the legislation of the country where the advertisement is shown does not impose any restrictions:
- Alcoholic beverages.
- Dating websites - provided they provide Facebook with a written document allowing advertising.
- Licensed casinos - provided that the casino has reached an agreement with Facebook and has proven its legality.
- Medicines. They can only be advertised by manufacturers and online pharmacies. They must obtain permission from Facebook and provide certificates and licenses.
- Over-the-counter drugs.
- Subscriptions - provided that the payment policy is transparent and understandable.
- Banking, insurance, financial services.
- Cosmetology procedures, aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery.
- Addiction treatment centers.
- Cryptocurrency.
- Publicly significant, political content.
Prohibited Approaches
Facebook prohibits:
- "Before and after" approach in creatives and landing pages.
- Aggressive advertising campaigns.
- Targeting for discrimination or provocation.
- Nudity.
- Images of sexual acts or innuendos.
- Shock content.
- Discrimination of users and addressing their religious beliefs, race, financial status, health, age, name.
- Insults, images, and content that can lower self-esteem.
- Profanity.
- Grammatical, spelling, punctuation errors.
- Speculation on social problems, disasters, epidemics, tragedies.
- Copyright infringement.
- Misleading information.
Confidential information cannot be requested without official permission from Facebook: account numbers and passwords, bank account information, criminal records, income, passport data, health and diseases, political and moral beliefs, race and nationality, sexual orientation.
Conclusion
Facebook rejects advertisements for violating the rules. If there is an attempt to advertise prohibited goods, Facebook may ban the account. Facebook's advertising rules are subject to change, so it is useful to regularly review their list and updates.