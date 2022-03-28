Deep Dive: Simplified Crypto Payments via Exchangers – A Comprehensive Guide

In this article, we will discuss how to pay with cryptocurrency without creating wallets through an exchanger. To choose an exchanger, you can use an additional service (for example, bestchange.net).

Choose the payment source (where we will transfer from). Choose the cryptocurrency we will exchange for. Choose an exchanger (they may differ in the verifications that need to be done during the exchange process, such as mobile phone, email, photo verification. You can rely on the number of reviews when choosing).

Important! Note that different exchangers have different minimum exchange amounts.

Once you have chosen an exchanger, go to its page (they all have a similar structure).

Find out the required amount of cryptocurrency and the wallet for the transfer on the subscription payment page.

After choosing cryptocurrency as the payment method, select its type, and on the next page, the relevant information will be displayed: the required amount and the wallet for sending.

Copy them and enter them into the form on the exchanger's page. Then follow the instructions on the exchanger. After the transfer, you should receive a confirmation on your wallet (this may take from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the commission and network congestion), and the subscription will be automatically extended.

If you have any additional questions about payment or if automatic renewal did not work, please contact our support team, we will definitely help you.