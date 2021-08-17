How to save and modify account data on websites

Save and modify account data on websites in Undetectable, store data & password solutions

"Accounts" tab in Undetectable

In order to not lose account data (logins and passwords), we have created a separate "Accounts" tab in each profile that you create.

In this tab, we enter:

  • website domain
  • login
  • password

Where the data is stored

All this data is saved not only in the Undetectable system, but also in the browser itself. When you use a specific profile, upon opening a website in the browser, you will be offered a list of saved logins for that profile.

In most cases, manual configuration of these parameters is not required.

It is also possible to import and load a list of websites with accounts in .tsv format (data separated by a tab character).

What to do if you cannot save a password?

If you are unable to save a password on a specific website, please contact our support:

Telegram Support: t.me/UndetectableBot

