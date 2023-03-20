Warming Up Facebook Accounts: Preparation and Strategy

A warmed-up account is the key to a successful campaign and ensuring that the advertising account will live long. Such a profile is indistinguishable from a regular user profile in the eyes of Facebook algorithms and has several distinctive features:

Activity history: Regular posts, likes, comments, and interactions with other users. Completed profile: Filled out information fields, photos, friends, and subscriptions. Absence of unwanted activity: The account should not exhibit signs of automatic creation or improper use.

Algorithms already "know" which accounts exhibit unusual and excessively active behavior - potential violators. For example, if a person has just registered and immediately started running ads, they are guaranteed to be banned. Experienced arbitrators advise warming up the profile for at least 1 month before starting.

Preparation for warming up accounts

For the pharmacy we need:

High-quality proxies . For FB, mobile or residential proxies would be suitable. The geolocation should match the offer's geolocation.

. For FB, mobile or residential proxies would be suitable. The geolocation should match the offer's geolocation. Virtual Machine . Needed to create unique hard disk components, video cards, run different operating systems as applications.

. Needed to create unique hard disk components, video cards, run different operating systems as applications. Antidetect Browser . Allows working with multiple accounts, hiding digital fingerprints. For these purposes, the multi-account browser Undetectable is perfect.

. Allows working with multiple accounts, hiding digital fingerprints. For these purposes, the multi-account browser Undetectable is perfect. Photo for the account. Can be generated using the neural network This person does not exist or an equivalent.

How to Warm Up Your Facebook Account

Let's break down the step-by-step algorithm:

Register or Buy an Account.

If the account is created independently, you need to reset the settings of the smartphone, use different SIM cards. You can also create an account on a PC through an anti-detect browser. First, you will need to obtain cookies by visiting sites where Facebook Pixel is installed. You can also buy aged accounts that have already undergone some farming, but you should be careful when choosing the offered accounts for purchase. The article "How to Check the Quality of Purchased FB Accounts" provides instructions on how to approach the buying process.

Fill in the profile information, upload a photo, and add 2-5 friends.

You can subscribe to 2-3 dating groups, post that you want to meet new people. For Facebook, it is better if a person accepts more friend requests than sends them.

Log out for a day.

FB believes that if a user starts subscribing to many groups and inviting many friends immediately after registration, this is considered unnatural behavior. After a day, you can go and subscribe to 5 more groups.

Act like a regular user next week.

Warming up accounts is not a quick process. You can scroll through the feed, join groups, like photos and posts, watch videos, comment, add friends, play games, register on other sites and services via FB.

If you need to warm up another account during this period, you will need to reset the settings on the device, clear the cache of FB and other apps that interacted with FB.

All actions for farming accounts should be logical and well thought out. For example, it's better to subscribe to groups of the same topic that should match the interests specified in the profiles. Before adding someone as a friend, it's desirable to visit their profile, like their posts. It's important to observe limits: no more than 25 likes per day, no more than 5 reposts.

Create Fan Page.

This can be done on the 7th day. On each warmed-up account, it is necessary to create a Fan Page using different methods so that the algorithms cannot determine that the same person is acting.

Create Business Manager on the second week of Pharma. Continue social activities.

Let's continue warming up the account. You can click on ads from Facebook in the feed, and post on the Fan Page.

Link a Card.

It is preferable on days 10-14, or later. The card can be virtual, but must have a trusted BIN and not be blacklisted on Facebook.

Launch advertising for reach, likes, or video views.

Simply set a 2-day duration with a budget of $1-2 per day. This will prepare the account for traffic.

Publish on the Fan Page the creative that will be used in the campaign.

The post with the ad also needs to be promoted for some time to understand whether it will pass moderation. If everything is successful, the ad can be uploaded to Ads Manager and the campaign started.

Several Tips for Increasing Trust During Account Warm-Up

Engage with other users - start conversations, limit access for unwanted users, and report them.

Each warmed up account has its own data: its own proxy, its own card, etc.

To interest Facebook, be more active. For example, create an account on Instagram, link it to Facebook, and use your account to register and log in to other sites.

Facebook should not think that you are focused only on one thing. Do not deposit a large sum of money at once and do not show overt interest in advertising.

Output

Account farming saves time and money for an arbitrager, enabling the efficient launch of campaigns. However, it is not magic that will forever protect from bans. It is recommended to consider that the process of warming up an account cannot be reduced to a universal template since Facebook itself is constantly changing and adapting to unauthorized user actions. If you repeat the same actions, even using a multi-account with the help of an anti-detection browser, sooner or later FB will block the entire chain of accounts.