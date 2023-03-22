How to Farm Google Accounts Correctly: Preparation, Instructions, and Common Mistakes

Google is one of the challenging sources of traffic. Arbitrageurs who promote gray offers, which are officially prohibited from advertising on Google Ads, face bans and other types of sanctions.

Let's consider how to extend the lifespan of a Google account and farm it correctly.

Preparation for farming

For farming, you will need:

Accounts. You can create them yourself or buy them. They must be linked to a mobile phone number and a Gmail email address.

SMS receiving services. An auxiliary tool that helps to link phones from the desired location.

Data for accounts. You will need full name, photo, date of birth, and addresses in the language of the corresponding location. The more data, the better for trust. Photos can be generated using the service "This Person Does Not Exist."

Cards. These can be plastic or virtual cards with trusted BIN.

Anti-detect browser and proxies. It is better to use residential or mobile proxies that support HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols. Our Undetectable Browser will allow you to achieve maximum anonymity.

How to farm a Google account - instructions

The main steps to increase the lifespan of an account are:

When creating an account, fill in all the data manually. It is advisable to avoid copy-pasting. Google carefully monitors manual input and blocks accounts that have been warmed up using automated systems. Start with aging and warming up. It is not recommended to abruptly change the account information, password, or clear the purchase history. After doing so, the account is reset, and Google needs time to take a closer look at it. Maintain activity on the account after creation. Within 2-3 days, you need to accumulate cookies: be logged in to Google, visit websites from the desired location, register on them using Google, use Google Maps, Google Docs, and other services. Create Google Ads and continue farming for 2-3 weeks. You also need to spend 30 minutes a day being active. You can buy a cheap service or product on a website that uses Google authorization. Google itself should ask you to link a card. This is better than linking a card independently without any requests from Google. After 2-3 weeks, start advertising a white offer. This will show Google that you have honest intentions to use Google Ads in accordance with all the rules. It is advisable to set a budget of no more than $5 per day. Initiate moderation checks. Moderators will manually check the account, after which it will gain more trust. To initiate a check, you can increase the advertising budget or start running another white offer.

All changes should be made sequentially and gradually. This will help avoid excessive attention to the campaign and account.

Mistakes to avoid

It is important to always perform actions differently, without repeating behavior patterns for different accounts. If an arbitrageur repeatedly performs the same actions, the algorithms will detect the repetitive behavior and block the entire chain of accounts.

The location of the account, offer, and payment details must always match. For example, if the offer is for Italy, you need to visit Italian websites during the warming up process, not Russian ones.

It is also important to fill in the data carefully and avoid accidental errors. This applies to the settings of anti-detect browsers, payment data, and other details. It is necessary to check the images uploaded for white advertising to ensure that they comply with the rules. This can be done using Google Vision.

It is important to adhere to the rule: 1 session in the anti-detect browser - 1 proxy - 1 account - 1 email - 1 phone number.

Conclusion

To farm a Google account correctly, you need to perform all actions sequentially and carefully, avoiding the use of automated services. A well-warmed account will help promote any offers for a longer period. Google gives high spend to trusted accounts, which is important for scaling campaigns and pouring on large volumes with a large budget.