Mobile Proxies or Residential Proxies: How to Choose for an Antidetect Browser

Mobile proxies and residential proxies solve a similar task only on the surface: both substitute an external IP instead of your real one. But for an antidetect browser, that is not enough. In practice, the whole bundle matters: where the IP comes from, how stably the session holds, whether GEO/timezone/language match, whether there are leaks through DNS and WebRTC, and how consistent the browser profile itself looks. A proxy changes the network route, but websites still see dozens of browser and system parameters.

If you want to quickly refresh the basics, first see what a proxy service is and what a browser fingerprint is. It is exactly at the intersection of network, cookies, profile settings, and fingerprint parameters where anti-fraud flags most often appear.

Choose mobile proxies if you work with sensitive consumer scenarios where you need the most “ordinary” mobile IP possible and are ready to tolerate less predictable speed and session stability.

if you work with sensitive consumer scenarios where you need the most “ordinary” mobile IP possible and are ready to tolerate less predictable speed and session stability. Choose residential proxies if long sessions, account warming, marketplaces, e-commerce, account management, and a clear “one profile — one IP” logic matter.

if long sessions, account warming, marketplaces, e-commerce, account management, and a clear “one profile — one IP” logic matter. Choose server / datacenter proxies if your main requirements are speed, scale, and cost, and the platform is not too aggressive toward datacenter ASN.

if your main requirements are speed, scale, and cost, and the platform is not too aggressive toward datacenter ASN. For logins and long actions, not only the IP type matters, but also a sticky session . For mass data collection, rotating IP is more important.

. For mass data collection, is more important. A good proxy does not replace an antidetect browser: an IP without a consistent profile still leaves traces.

Task Proxy type Why Managing social accounts and sensitive registrations Mobile or sticky residential Need a consumer-looking IP and a stable session Marketplaces, checkout, payment scenarios Static residential / ISP or sticky residential A predictable IP matters more than frequent rotation Mass scraping of public data Datacenter or rotating residential Either maximum speed or IP diversity QA, monitoring, geo-checks Datacenter or residential The choice depends on site sensitivity and required GEO Account warming and long sessions Static residential / ISP, sometimes mobile Profile stability matters more than “super-rotation”

The logic of this table is based on the differences between mobile, residential, and datacenter networks, and on the fact that sticky session is better suited for logins and multi-step scenarios, while rotating mode is better for bulk collection.

Short answer: what to choose in a nutshell

When to choose mobile proxies

Mobile proxies are IPs from 4G/5G networks. They are usually chosen when a platform is especially sensitive to traffic that does not look like a regular user and where the mobile network type itself looks natural. In practice, this is most often social media, some consumer services, certain registration scenarios, account recovery, and work with very “nervous” anti-fraud systems. In official proxy network documentation, the mobile pool is usually described as more “trust-heavy,” but at the same time slower and less stable compared to broadband residential.

The key point: mobile proxies are useful not because they are “magically unbannable,” but because they sometimes fit the expected network context better. If, however, you have a long working session, account warming, and a repeatable action path, a mobile IP without good session control may turn out to be more difficult than a stable residential/ISP option.

When to choose residential proxies

Residential proxies use real consumer connections. For antidetect, this is often the most rational choice in terms of the ratio between “natural-looking network / manageability / cost of mistake.” Especially if we are talking not about a rotating pool “in general,” but about a stable residential IP or the static residential / ISP format, where a profile should live on the same address for weeks.

If the task is warming, logins, marketplaces, e-commerce, long sessions, manual work with accounts, team profile transfer, or careful multi-accounting, residential is often more practical than mobile. Here, what usually matters is not the “most trusted IP at any cost,” but a predictable network setup: the same IP, the same GEO history, the same cookies, the same behavior logic.

When server proxies are enough

Server / datacenter proxies are IPs from commercial data centers. They are usually the fastest, the clearest in terms of pricing model, and the most convenient for scale. If the platform is not too picky about ASN and throughput, response speed, and scale matter more to you, datacenter proxies often solve the task better and cheaper. Official proxy provider docs explicitly classify them under high-speed data collection and other scenarios where pure performance matters more than maximum “human-likeness” of the IP.

Simply put: you do not need to buy mobile just because it sounds “more powerful.” If you do QA, monitoring, some scraping tasks, test landing pages, collect public data, or serve not-too-strict sites, server proxies may be a more sensible choice.

What mobile, residential, and server proxies are

Mobile proxies: how they work

Mobile proxies are proxies that route traffic through mobile carrier IP addresses, that is, through cellular networks rather than regular home broadband. That is why they often look to a website like traffic from a regular phone or mobile modem rather than an address from a data center. At the same time, a mobile network is usually less predictable in latency and stability than a fixed broadband connection.

For the antidetect context, this means one simple thing: mobile is good where the platform “likes” consumer/mobile traffic, but not necessarily good where you need perfect stability of the same long session.

Residential proxies: how they work

Residential proxies are IPs from consumer networks, usually home Wi-Fi or broadband. In practical anti-detect work, it is useful to divide them into two modes: rotating residential pool and static residential / ISP. The first gives IP diversity and is suitable for distributing requests. The second is closer to the “one profile — one address” model and is better for long-session tasks. Provider documentation usually describes residential as real consumer connections, while static residential / ISP is described as a more stable fixed option with consumer/ISP origin.

In short: residential is not one product, but a whole class of solutions. And this is exactly where the choice mistake most often hides: a person compares mobile with “residential in general,” while in reality they need either rotating residential for scaling or static residential/ISP for an account that should live long and calmly.

Server / datacenter proxies: a basic reference point

Server / datacenter proxies are IPs from commercial data centers. Their strength is speed, connection stability, and convenient cost at high volumes. Their weakness is that such a network looks less like a regular user. That is why datacenter should not be automatically dismissed: for scraping, QA, monitoring, tests, internal tools, and many not-too-sensitive tasks, they remain a fully workable option.

Why a proxy ≠ full antidetect

A proxy server is an intermediary between the client and the website that changes the network side of the request. But BrowserLeaks, Whoer, and Pixelscan check more than just the IP. They show local time, language, screen resolution, User-Agent, WebRTC, DNS, fonts, hardware parameters, and other signals from which a fingerprint is built. Pixelscan specifically warns that even small changes in IP, timezone, or environment between sessions can lead to inconsistent results and trigger CAPTCHA or a ban.

Important: proxies alone do not solve the fingerprint problem.

If the IP looks “clean,” but the profile simultaneously reports the wrong language, the wrong timezone, exposes WebRTC, or changes in the middle of an active session, you get not protection but a contradictory picture for anti-fraud. That is why an antidetect browser and proxies are not interchangeable tools, but two parts of one scheme.

Comparison by 7 main criteria

Type IP source Trust Session stability Speed GEO Price When to use When not to use Mobile 4G/5G cellular High in consumer scenarios Medium, strongly depends on sticky logic Lower than broadband Natural mobile network Variable, check the session model Sensitive social media, mobile-looking traffic, some registrations When speed, predictability, and simple economics matter more Residential Real consumer broadband/Wi-Fi High From medium to high; especially in static/sticky mode Medium Good consumer context Often bandwidth-based Warming, long sessions, marketplaces, multi-accounting If you need the cheapest possible scale or the platform tolerates datacenter Server / datacenter Commercial data centers Lower on strict platforms High High Usually simpler by GEO More often per IP Scraping, QA, monitoring, scale Sensitive consumer scenarios where a “home” context matters

In the table, “trust” is not a formal site metric, but a practical assessment of how much the network type resembles a regular user. The comparison is based on the type of IP source, session behavior, speed/stability, and the typical model of residential/static/datacenter solutions in official docs.

Trust level from platforms

To put it very roughly, for sensitive consumer platforms the gradient usually looks like this: mobile → residential → datacenter. But this only works as a heuristic. No IP type “wins” on its own. The same mobile IP can be ruined by an illogical fingerprint, and residential can be ruined by an IP change during active authorization.

So the right question is not “which is more trusted forever,” but “which network type best matches this profile and this scenario.”

Session stability and “sticky” IP

For multi-step work, the logic is simple: login, warming, cart, checkout, filling forms, rechecking email, and manual account management work better on a sticky session. Official rotating/sticky mode docs explicitly associate sticky with account management, form filling, and checkout flows. At the same time, sticky does not mean permanent: if the underlying peer goes offline, the IP may change automatically.

That is why for working accounts what matters is usually not “super-frequent rotation,” but predictability: one profile, one session ID, one IP for the active session.

Speed and bandwidth

If you need raw performance, datacenter almost always takes first place. Residential is usually slower, and mobile is even more sensitive to delays and network fluctuations. That does not make mobile “bad” — they just have a different task. They are bought not for throughput, but for network context.

Geography, ASN, GEO accuracy

For antidetect, it is not enough to land in the right country. What matters more is that the whole story looks plausible: IP, local time, language, ASN, and fingerprint should not tell the site different stories. Whoer specifically checks whether system time matches the IP location, BrowserLeaks shows local time and system language, and Pixelscan takes timezone and language into account as part of fingerprint analysis.

From this comes a practical rule: do not choose a proxy only by the country flag. Check whether the profile environment matches what this IP “promises” the site.

Price and pricing model

Comparing proxies only by the number on the landing page is a mistake. What matters is what exactly you are buying: a fixed IP, a bandwidth pool, a rotating gateway, a sticky session, a port, a device, a separate change-IP mechanism. Proxy type documentation usually makes it clear that datacenter and static residential/ISP are more often sold as a per-proxy model, while rotating residential is bandwidth-based.

In practice, this means one thing: before buying, first decide what you need — one long-living address for a profile or a large pool for rotation. Only then compare prices.

Rotation: when it helps and when it hurts

IP rotation is useful where volume matters: scraping, crawling, bulk data collection. Sticky session is useful where continuity matters: authorization, actions inside one account, step-by-step scenarios. This directly matches the documentation for rotating vs sticky modes.

The most common mistake is to turn on timer-based rotation “just in case” and then wonder why a live session starts to look suspicious. If a profile is already logged in and performing sequential activity, changing the IP in the middle of the process is usually harmful.

Scaling to dozens/hundreds of profiles

The more profiles you have, the less chaos is forgiven. At scale, it is no longer enough to “just buy proxies.” You need clear naming rules, IP-to-profile assignment, quick status checks, and convenient bulk import. In Undetectable, Proxy Manager exists for this: it supports adding a single proxy, import/export, status checks, and fields for type, host, port, login/password, and an IP change link.

In short: with up to 5 profiles, you can still manage manually. After that, the choice of proxy type is already inseparable from workflow.

Illustration comparing three types of proxies: mobile proxies, residential proxies, and server proxies, each shown with a separate icon on pastel background panels.

Which proxy type to choose for a specific task

Before choosing, it is convenient to go through a mini decision tree:

Do you have login, cookies, warming, and a long session? Look toward sticky residential or static residential/ISP. Need the most consumer-looking IP possible on a sensitive platform? Consider mobile. Need thousands of requests and speed matters more than the “human-likeness” of the network? Start with datacenter. Is the platform strict, but the number of requests is high? Use rotating residential. Working with accounts? Prioritize not rotation, but profile and session stability.

Task Best type Acceptable backup option The mistake most often made SMM and social media Mobile or sticky residential Static residential / ISP Rotating the IP in the middle of an active session E-commerce and marketplaces Static residential / ISP Sticky residential, sometimes mobile Chasing the “most trusted” IP instead of a stable one Web scraping Datacenter or rotating residential Sticky residential for sensitive domains Buying expensive mobile for public data collection Monitoring and QA Datacenter Residential Ignoring GEO/ASN and leak tests Arbitrage and automation Depends on the stage of the funnel: accounts — sticky/static, collection/checkers — rotating/datacenter Mixed setup Putting many profiles on one IP Account warming Static residential / ISP Mobile sticky Changing the IP too often “for security”

The decision matrix relies on the difference between bulk collection and multi-step workflows: rotating mode is needed for volume, sticky/static for continuity and account management.

SMM and social media work

For social media, the winner is usually not the most expensive proxy, but the most consistent one. If you are engaged in managing multiple social media accounts, it is critical not to cross profiles, not to change the IP at the wrong moment, and to maintain one logical network context per account. Undetectable’s own SMM documentation directly emphasizes that antidetect does not cover GEO, IP, and provider validity — quality proxies are needed for that.

A practical rule: if this is manual account work and warming, start with sticky residential/static residential. If the platform is especially capricious about the network type, test mobile on a limited pool of profiles.

E-commerce, marketplaces, payment scenarios

For e-commerce and checkout scenarios, continuity is valued. The site expects the same user with the same cookies, the same device, and the same IP to continue the action, not to “teleport” to another address in the middle of the cart flow. Sticky sessions are officially recommended specifically for account management and checkout bots; Pixelscan at the same time warns that changes in IP and environment between sessions produce inconsistent fingerprint signals.

That is why a stable residential/ISP IP often wins here, not a rotating pool.

Web scraping, monitoring, QA

For scraping, you do not need to automatically buy mobile. If the task is mass collection of public pages, it is usually more reasonable to start with datacenter or rotating residential. Datacenter gives speed and price, rotating residential gives a softer consumer footprint while distributing load. Official proxy docs directly separate these scenarios: datacenter is for high-speed collection, rotating mode is for bulk data collection.

Mobile becomes justified only when the site itself or the access logic is strongly tied to mobile-like network behavior.

Traffic arbitrage and automation

In arbitrage, one proxy type “for everything” rarely works. For multi-accounting and traffic arbitrage, it is usually more useful to split the task into stages: somewhere you need a stable IP per account, somewhere a rotating pool for collection, checkers, or auxiliary actions. Undetectable’s traffic use case documentation also builds its logic around separate profiles, cookies, and IP changes as a separate layer, not as the only tool.

That is why in automation it is more correct to think not “which proxy is the best,” but “which bundle of proxy + profile + workflow is best for a specific stage.”

Account warming and long sessions

Warming loves stability. The fewer jumps in profile history, the better. For long-living sessions, static residential/ISP or long sticky residential sessions are usually suitable. Mobile is needed only if the platform itself or the scenario truly benefits from mobile network context.

Undetectable browser screenshot of a proxy management interface with a “New Proxy” pop-up form for entering proxy name, type, host, port, login, password, and IP change link.

How to connect proxies to profiles in an antidetect browser

A browser profile in Undetectable is a separate entity with its own settings, extensions, cookies, proxies, and configurations. According to the service docs, it is exactly the uniqueness of the settings that allows websites to perceive each profile as a separate user. That means proxies should be selected not “for the task as a whole,” but for the lifecycle of a specific profile.

The “1 profile = 1 IP” rule

This is not a law of nature, but the best practical rule. One working profile should have its own stable IP at least for the duration of an active session. Undetectable directly proceeds from a model where each profile is unique by its set of parameters, including IP, cookies, and history; and proxy docs for sticky sessions separately provide protection against IP overlap between sessions.

If you place many profiles on one address, you yourself create correlation where antidetect was supposed to break it.

When you must not change the IP inside an active session

If a profile is already logged in, has cookies, and is performing sequential activity, changing the IP inside this session is usually not allowed. Pixelscan explicitly writes that small changes in IP, timezone, resolution, or extensions between sessions can lead to inconsistent fingerprints and red flags such as CAPTCHAs or bans.

A simple rule: login, warming, checkout, manual work — on one IP; rotation — before login, after the scenario is complete, or in separate bulk tasks.

Why you need to align GEO, timezone, language, and WebRTC

Anti-fraud sees more than just the IP country. BrowserLeaks shows system language and local time, Whoer pays attention to whether system time matches IP location, and Pixelscan includes timezone, language, headers, fonts, and hardware in fingerprint analysis. In addition, Undetectable docs recommend choosing configurations with an OS that matches your device and using default fingerprint settings; the default profile settings separately configure OS, browser, screen, proxy, and languages.

Otherwise, you get the classic antidetect mistake: the IP says “Berlin,” the profile says “Moscow,” the language is “pt-BR,” and local time and WebRTC say something else entirely.

What to choose: HTTPS or SOCKS5

At the browser level, both options work, but their logic is different. MDN describes http as an HTTP proxy or SSL CONNECT for HTTPS, while a separate guide to HTTP tunneling explains that the CONNECT method opens a bidirectional tunnel to the target resource. SOCKS5, according to RFC 1928, is a separate protocol where the client first negotiates an authentication method and then sends a relay request; in browser APIs, MDN also associates SOCKS with the proxyDNS option, that is, the question of where exactly DNS requests are resolved.

In practice, this means the following:

HTTPS CONNECT — a normal choice for regular browser traffic when compatibility and a standard workflow matter.

— a normal choice for regular browser traffic when compatibility and a standard workflow matter. SOCKS5 — is often convenient when you need a more flexible transport layer and separately control DNS behavior.

— is often convenient when you need a more flexible transport layer and separately control DNS behavior. In doubtful cases, do not guess: check leaks with a test after setup.

Authentication: login/password vs whitelist

From a practical point of view, the choice is simple. Username/password is more convenient if you work from different machines, networks, or a dynamic outgoing IP. IP whitelist is more convenient if your working IP is stable and you do not want to store credentials in every client. Official proxy service docs formulate it almost the same way: user/pass is suitable for access from different locations and with a dynamic IP, while IP whitelisting is for when you always work from a known address.

In Undetectable itself, this is also reflected in the interface: Proxy Manager has fields for type, host, port, login and password, as well as an optional link for changing the IP; bulk import and status checking are available. If you need a basic system option for a regular browser, a separate article on how to set up a proxy in Chrome is also useful.

Screenshot of an Undetectable browser proxy manager dashboard showing a table of saved proxies with columns for name, status, type, host, port, login, password, and last check time.

How to verify that the setup is configured correctly

After binding a proxy to a profile, do not immediately move to a working account. First check IP, DNS, and WebRTC, then check anonymity via Whoer, and after that check the fingerprint via Pixelscan. This is faster than later having to pull a profile out of re-verification or a ban.

Checking IP, DNS, and WebRTC

BrowserLeaks DNS Leak Test shows which DNS servers are actually used by the browser to resolve domains. BrowserLeaks WebRTC Leak Test separately checks whether WebRTC exposes the local or public IP through STUN. Both are critical, because a “clean” external IP does not save you if DNS goes to your real provider or WebRTC exposes your local network.

What to look at in BrowserLeaks / Whoer / Pixelscan

In BrowserLeaks, look at IP, DNS, WebRTC, and JavaScript parameters such as local time, system language, and other fingerprint signals. In Whoer — IP, WebRTC/DNS leaks, privacy score, and most importantly: whether system time conflicts with the IP location. In Pixelscan — location, date & time, screen, fonts, User-Agent, language, hardware, headers, and the overall consistency of the profile between sessions.

If even one of these services shows contradictions, the problem must be fixed before login, not after.

Checklist before launching a profile

Parameter What to check Where to look Criticality External IP Whether it matches the expected country/city BrowserLeaks, Whoer, Pixelscan High DNS Whether there is DNS from your real ISP BrowserLeaks DNS High WebRTC Whether it exposes the local/real IP BrowserLeaks WebRTC, Whoer High Timezone Whether it matches the IP history Whoer, Pixelscan High Language / headers Whether there is a conflict between the profile language and GEO BrowserLeaks, Pixelscan High OS / browser / screen Whether the profile settings look logical Undetectable profile settings, Pixelscan Medium/high Protocol and auth Whether SOCKS5/HTTPS and authentication are selected correctly Proxy settings, BrowserLeaks/Whoer by result Medium Cookies Whether they are mixed with another profile Profile settings / working logic High IP assignment to profile Whether several active profiles are not sitting on one IP Internal proxy registry, Proxy Manager High

The checklist is based on the set of checks that BrowserLeaks, Whoer, and Pixelscan actually see: IP, DNS, WebRTC, local time, language, headers, hardware, and fingerprint consistency.

Repeat these tests not only at the first launch, but also after creating a new profile, changing the proxy, and updating the browser. Undetectable itself recommends on its checker pages to verify new profiles and configuration changes specifically as a quality-control step, not as a one-time formality.

Laptop mockup with the BrowserLeaks website open in the browser for checking the IP address and connection data on a soft gradient background.

Laptop mockup with the Whoer website open in the browser for checking a proxy or IP, displaying IP address, provider, country, browser, and anonymity data

Typical mistakes

Free proxies

Free proxies are almost never worth the nerves they supposedly save. Even in the basic proxy explainer, Undetectable directly points out that such resources are usually heavily overloaded, and no one guarantees their technical condition or stability. For working accounts, this means extra noise, sudden disconnects, and an unpredictable IP reputation.

One IP for many profiles

If you have several profiles, but externally they all go through the same IP, you create linkage yourself. Undetectable builds profiles as separate entities with their own cookies, proxy, and configurations; sticky-session docs separately offer modes that exclude IP collisions between different sessions. This means the opposite practice — sharing one IP across many independent profiles — is almost always a bad idea.

Rotation at the wrong moment

Rotation is good for bulk. For a live logged-in session — no. If you change the IP while the profile is already interacting with the platform, you break continuity. And Pixelscan directly warns that changes in IP and environment may cause an inconsistent fingerprint and red flags.

Mismatch of language/timezone/GEO

This is one of the most underestimated mistakes. Many people look only at the IP country and forget that BrowserLeaks sees local time and language, Whoer compares system time with IP location, and Pixelscan includes timezone and language in the overall fingerprint picture.

Choosing the wrong protocol

The problem is not that SOCKS5 is “always better” or HTTPS is “always worse.” The problem is that the protocol is chosen mechanically, without thinking about compatibility, authentication, and DNS behavior. MDN separately describes the difference between HTTP/CONNECT and SOCKS, as well as the fact that the DNS question cannot be considered automatically solved during proxying.

Buying mobile where static residential is enough

Mobile is not a universal upgrade. If your task is a long working session, calm warming, a stable account, and a minimum of unexpected network fluctuations, static residential/ISP is often more rational. Mobile makes sense when its network context is truly needed by the platform, not simply because it seems “the most trusted.”

FAQ

1. How are mobile proxies different from residential ones?

Mobile proxies route traffic through 4G/5G cellular networks, while residential proxies use consumer broadband/Wi-Fi. In practice, mobile more often wins in sensitive consumer scenarios, while residential wins in stability and convenience for long sessions.

2. What is better for an antidetect browser: mobile, residential, or datacenter?

There is no single best option “forever.” For social media and some sensitive consumer tasks, mobile or sticky residential is more often tested; for long sessions and marketplace scenarios — static residential/ISP; for speed and scale — datacenter.

3. When do you need a static IP, and when rotation?

A static or sticky IP is needed for logins, warming, checkout, and any sequential work inside one session. Rotation is needed for scraping, crawling, and bulk collection, where volume and IP diversity matter more.

4. Why can’t you use one IP for several profiles?

Because you create network linkage yourself between profiles that should look independent. Undetectable builds a profile as a separate entity, and sticky-session workflows separately support IP uniqueness between sessions.

5. What should you choose: SOCKS5 or HTTPS?

Both options work. HTTPS CONNECT is well suited for regular browser traffic and standard compatibility; SOCKS5 is a separate proxy protocol with its own authentication and DNS/resolution nuances that need to be checked with tests after setup.

6. Why doesn’t a good proxy still replace an antidetect browser?

Because the site sees not only the IP, but also the fingerprint: local time, language, headers, fonts, hardware, WebRTC, and other signals. A proxy covers the network layer, antidetect covers the browser layer. Both are needed.

7. How do you check DNS and WebRTC leaks after setup?

First run the profile through BrowserLeaks: separately DNS Leak Test and WebRTC Leak Test. Then check the bundle in Whoer and finish with a check of the overall profile consistency in Pixelscan.

8. Is it worth using free proxies for working accounts?

No, if we are talking about working accounts and the cost of mistakes. Even the basic Undetectable explainer notes that free proxies are overloaded and no one guarantees their stability.

Conclusion

If you need the shortest possible conclusion, it is this:

mobile — when the platform is especially sensitive to the network type and mobile-looking traffic matters to you;

— when the platform is especially sensitive to the network type and mobile-looking traffic matters to you; residential / static residential / ISP — when a long stable session, warming, marketplaces, social media, and careful profile work matter more;

— when a long stable session, warming, marketplaces, social media, and careful profile work matter more; datacenter — when speed, scale, and economics come first, not maximum “human-likeness” of the network.

But in antidetect, the proxy type is only half of the solution. The second half is the profile: its fingerprint, cookies, language, timezone, rotation logic, and absence of leaks. That is why you should choose not the “most trusted IP,” but the most logical bundle for the task.

If you want to move on to practice, open the proxy providers catalog, explore the capabilities of the antidetect browser and download Undetectable. To get started in the product itself, it is enough to create a profile, bind a proxy, and run a basic check before a working login.

Notes and editorial disclaimers

The article intentionally does not list provider prices: pricing models and availability change too quickly and depend on the country, IP type, sticky/rotating mode, and the specific provider.

The terms static residential , ISP proxy , and similar names may refer to slightly different products across providers; in the article, the emphasis is on the practical task — whether you need a stable IP per profile or a rotating pool.

, , and similar names may refer to slightly different products across providers; in the article, the emphasis is on the practical task — whether you need a stable IP per profile or a rotating pool. Sticky session is not equal to a permanent IP : in peer/mobile networks, the address may change if the underlying device goes offline or the session expires.

: in peer/mobile networks, the address may change if the underlying device goes offline or the session expires. No proxy type and no antidetect browser provide a “zero chance of a ban”: IP, fingerprint consistency, cookies, account history, and behavioral signals still play a role.

Any new profile should be checked again after changing the proxy, updating the browser, or editing fingerprint settings.