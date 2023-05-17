How to extend the life of a Facebook account: content creation strategies, advertising tips, warming up accounts

If a Facebook account has a long history and is constantly active, running campaigns that do not violate anything, such an account has a high trust level. The chance increases that the social network algorithms will allow running large limits. Another advantage is that there is no need to constantly spend money and time on finding expendables, warming up accounts, and restarting campaigns. Let's look at how to make an FB account live long.

Warming up Fanpage

Account warming is undoubtedly very important, but it's also important not to forget about the Fan Page. In farming multiple accounts, a Fan Page strategy with the help of an anti-detect browser like Undetectable can be helpful. An excellent tool - a cookie bot for automatic warming - will further accelerate gaining trust on FB!

Fan Page and its design affect the trust of the Facebook account, as well as the cost per click or lead. It is necessary to warm up the Fan Page before the campaign and during the campaign. It is advisable to publish fresh posts every 3 days, initiate activity, stimulate users to leave likes and comments. Motivated traffic services can be used, but carefully and within limits.

When working on warming up the account, for publications, you can borrow content from sites with a similar profile, reference thematic articles, or rewrite them, repost content from other bloggers' accounts. It is important to respond to comments: Facebook should be convinced that the advertiser is a person interested in customers.

Avoid aggressive advertising

If an ad violates the rules, Facebook rejects it. When there are too many rejections happening frequently, the trust of the Facebook account is reduced to zero, and Facebook bans it.

Carefully double-check your creatives, Fan Page, and landing pages for possible violations - this is perhaps the most important way to increase the lifespan of your Facebook account. It is important to avoid phrases that may contain deception or be misinterpreted. For example, avoid stating 100% guarantee, unrealistic numbers, and deadlines.

When preparing promo materials for Facebook, it is necessary to camouflage the message to the audience, make the landing page more white, or use a cloaca.

How to Properly Format a Landing Page

The system carefully checks the website where the link in the advertisement of your Facebook account leads. The landing domain should be trustworthy and not be blacklisted. There is a browser extension called Web of Trust that shows how social networks view and evaluate the domain, and how safe they consider it to be.

It is important to place the advertiser's contacts, phone number, and address on the landing page. Mandatory presence:

privacy policies;

terms and conditions of service - refunds, product delivery.

This will show Facebook that the advertiser sells legitimate goods and is committed to ensuring buyer safety.

If a cloaca is used, all the same should be specified on the white page.

Make creatives as unique as possible

You can take ideas, approaches, and creative concepts from spy services, but it's not advisable to copy them exactly. Facebook detects unoriginal creatives and rejects campaigns, which leads to the shortening of the lifespan of the Facebook account.

Each ad needs to be adapted to match your offer, adding unique elements. Image uniquefication, meta tags cleaning can be done using Imgfactory, Mass-images, ImBatch, and similar tools.

Adhere to the principle of "one account - one offer"

From one Facebook account, it is necessary to run no more than one offer. Each offer should have its own domain and its own FunPage. Facebook analyzes and checks the products that the account advertises. If two or more products are advertised from one account, it is too suspicious for Facebook.

Output

The Fb advertising system can ban any Facebook account, there is no universal way to protect yourself from bans 100% yet. However, you can minimize the risks of being blocked by following our recommendations and thereby prolonging the life of your account. It is important to apply a comprehensive approach, try multiple methods.

We also recommend reading the article: "How to properly warm up Facebook accounts: recommendations and steps." where it explains how to effectively prepare Facebook accounts for advertising placement using a multi-account strategy and an anti-detection browser.