Server Maintenance Announcement and User Profile Cleanup: What You Need to Know

Attention: Server maintenance work
Since the first launch, Undetectable has been used by over 100,000 users. Such growth requires us to expand our network infrastructure to maintain speed and high system reliability. We will need 5 hours to transition to new equipment. This timing includes direct technical work and in-depth testing to safeguard your data from potential errors.
During the maintenance work period, the Undetectable browser will be unavailable.
When?
April 28, 2024 (Sunday), from 08:00 to 13:00 GMT. We chose this time to minimize the impact on our users and their projects.
Regular Removal of Inactive User Profiles
To improve performance for active users, we have decided to regularly clear the server of inactive user profiles. From the specified date, there will be an automatic cleanup initiated according to the following terms:
- Free license users who have not logged into the Undetectable program within the last six months;
- Paid license users whose licenses have expired and who have not logged into Undetectable within the last year.
If you use Undetectable regularly, these changes will not affect you. Before any deletions, we will notify you via email. Please make sure to check your email.
How to Preserve Your Profiles?
Simply log into the software, or transfer your cookies and account data.