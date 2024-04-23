leaving your feedback has never been that easy- New Undetectable Update 2.19

From simplifying feedback and the latest Chromium engine to font randomization and advanced profile cloning—each feature is designed to enhance the enjoyment of ease of use, privacy, and trust in accounts. Let’s take a closer look at each point:

Quickly Report an Issue or Suggest an Idea

In the left menu of the program, above the “account” icon, a “feedback” button has appeared. By clicking on it, you can report a problem, share ideas, or leave feedback directly in the program interface.

Chromium Core Update to Version 124

Updating to the latest version of the Chromium core not only refreshes the browser but also helps remain undetected among millions of other internet users. Besides complying with the freshest web standards and security features, your internet experience and some settings become identical to most users, contributing to a more secure and private internet usage, which is especially important for those who value a high level of trust and confidentiality.

Browser Font Randomization

A Random mode has been added for font substitution. When activated, a unique list of fonts will be generated for each newly created profile, even if the same configuration is used. By default, however, fonts are taken from configurations.

Bulk Import of Cookies into Multiple Profiles

Now, you can select multiple profiles and several cookie files for import. If there are more selected profiles than files, cookies will be imported in a round-robin fashion.

Cloning Browser Profiles

We have improved and replaced the previously existing “Duplicate” feature in the profile manager with the “Clone” function. By cloning a profile partially, the new profile will contain all the essential information:

Settings;

Browser type;

OS;

Additional settings;

Language;

Proxy;

Tags;

Folders;

Group;

Profile type;

Core;

Home page;

Bookmarks.

When creating a partial clone of a profile, the following are not transferred:

Cookies;

Cache;

Accounts;

Notes.

A full clone is a new profile with completely identical substitutions and settings. It works similarly to the now removed Duplicate function.

Other Changes