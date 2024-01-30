Undetectable 2.16: Enhancements, Fingerprints and Management

Undetectable, your reliable anti-detect browser, is pleased to introduce its latest update - version 2.16. In this article, we will discuss the key changes and improvements that will make your user experience even more comfortable and secure.

Chromium Core Update to Version 121

One of the key changes in the new version is the update of the Chromium core to version 121. This provides better integration with the crowd, a more stable and faster browser performance, as well as support for the latest technological changes.

Configuration Fingerprinting Improvement

This update includes minor changes to improve configuration fingerprinting. Font substitution in fresh configurations has become more efficient. In addition, the operating system version is now more accurately determined in the configuration store. In the future, the improved detection will also be added to the program.

Creating a Profile with an Unknown User Agent (UA)

Now, when creating a profile with an unknown User Agent (UA), the Accept Language values will be automatically filled with default values, providing more efficient and convenient usage.

Profile Launch Queue Timeout

A timeout has been introduced in the profile launch queue. If a profile fails to launch within a minute, the system will display an error and automatically launch the next profile in the queue, ensuring smoother operation.

Convenient Management

Editing Saved Proxies in Profile Settings: You can now easily edit saved proxies directly from the profile settings.

Account Search in the Running Profile: The ability to search in the "accounts" tab in the settings of the running profile has been added for easier management.

Mass Proxy Installation via Profile Manager: In the profile manager, you can now select multiple profiles and assign them multiple proxies that will be installed sequentially.

Setting a Homepage for New Profiles: The function of setting a homepage for profiles during the creation process has been added. Previously, this feature was only available after saving the profile.

Mass Setting of Homepage and Launch Options via Profile Manager: You can now mass set the homepage and launch options via the profile manager to save time.

Bug Fixes